Frontzeck quits as Hannover boss

Michael Frontzeck has resigned as Hannover head coach after a poor first half of the Bundesliga season.

The 51-year-old only took charge back in April of this year, initially on an interim basis, as he ensured the club's top-flight survival.

That meant Frontzeck penned a two-year contract in May, but Hannover have struggled in 2015-16, winning just four of 17 league matches to sit second from bottom with 14 points heading into the mid-season break.

"Solidarity and confidence in our situation are necessary conditions to work successfully," he said in the statement announcing his resignation.

"Right now, I no longer feel that faith from the Hannover management."

Hannover confirmed they have accepted the coach's decision to resign and thanked him for the work he has done during his eight months at the helm.

Frontzeck's last match in charge was a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of champions Bayern Munich on Saturday.