Frosinone and Stellone part ways

Roberto Stellone has left Frosinone by mutual consent in the wake of a campaign that ended with relegation from Serie A.

Stellone was the man behind Frosinone's meteoric rise from the third tier to the top flight, masterminding consecutive promotions in the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons.

He was unable to keep Frosinone among the elite, though, as they return to Serie B having managed just eight wins from 38 games.

The club confirmed Stellone's departure on their official website.

"With the 2015-16 season ended, Frosinone would like to thank Roberto Stellone for the excellent work done in the last four years," the statement read.

"The decision to end the partnership was taken jointly by both parties."