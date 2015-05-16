Frosinone secure historic Serie A promotion

Frosinone were promoted to Serie A for the first time in their history after they defeated Crotone 3-1 on Saturday.

Roberto Stellone's men, who were only promoted to Serie B last season, could only muster a 1-1 draw at Cittadella last week meaning the champagne remained on ice.

But the corks were popped open at Stadio Comunale Matusa, as Daniel Ciofani's strike and a double from Federico Dionisi put the hosts in cruise control - while goalkeeper Massimo Zappino played his part by keeping out Sergiu Suciu's second-half penalty.

Abel Gigli scored a consolation for Crotone, before he along with Frosinone's Leonardo Blanchard both received their marching orders in the 86th minute.

It failed to dampen the mood, though, as Frosinone clinched second spot to join champions Carpi in achieving promotion to the top flight for the first time.