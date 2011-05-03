Frustrated Evra accepts Arsenal defeat

After Chelsea’s controversial win over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday reduced their lead at the top of the Premier League to just three points, United went into Sunday’s game knowing that a loss would make for a very nervy end to the season.

And Evra believes that the pressure got the to players, with Aaron Ramsey's second half goal the decisive strike between the two teams.

“We didn’t play to the Manchester United way and when we don’t play to the Manchester United way we don’t deserve anything," he said.

“People think when we played against Schalke the game was easy. We made the game easy because we were ready for the battle and ready for the challenge.

“Maybe against Arsenal we think it is going to be easy but we didn’t make the game easy.”

Having only lost once in the previous 11 meetings between the two clubs, United were clear favourites going into the game, but with only a handful of chances including a late penalty appeal, the Champions League semi-finalists were left disappointed with their lack of creativity.

“We were too nice,” said Evra. “We know Arsenal. They keep possession of the ball but they are never dangerous.

“But normally when we come to Emirates Stadium, we play with more power and aggression and create more chances.

“The attitude at the beginning of the game wasn’t right. That is why I was very frustrated. We didn’t deserve to win.”

With Arsenal’s title hopes more-or-less over after setbacks against Bolton and Liverpool, the North London outfit have given their city rivals Chelsea a massive boost.

And with the Blues set to play Manchester United at Old Trafford next Sunday, Evra remains optimistic about their hopes of winning a record 19th domestic title.

“Our destiny is still in our own hands,” emphasised Evra. “We have two massive games coming up, against Schalke and Chelsea.

“We must focus on recovering for the Schalke game but we also know if we want to win the title we have to beat Chelsea. If we don’t beat them we are going to be in trouble. We don’t want to be in trouble.

“But I have to say, I am not worried. Against Arsenal, we did not do the things we normally do.

“Hopefully it was an accident because we have five games left. Everyone is like a final. We need to win them all.”

By Matt Maltby