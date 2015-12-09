Frustrated Naismith considering his Everton future

Everton forward Steven Naismith may look for a transfer away from Goodison Park after finding first-team opportunities hard to come by under Roberto Martinez this season.

Naismith joined Everton from Rangers in 2012 and made over 90 Premier League appearances across his first three seasons at the club.

However, 2015-16 has seen the Scotland international manage just nine league outings - only four of which were starts - and the 29-year-old has hinted he could look to move elsewhere.

"The manager said we'd speak about it again come January time so we'll do that," Naismith said at a charity event in Glasgow.

"At the moment I'm just concentrating on playing my football as part of a great squad and hopefully if I get my chance to play again, I take it.

"But you've got to weigh up all your options and see where you're at."

"At the start of the season I wasn't playing then got thrown on nine minutes into the Chelsea game and not many people would've seen me scoring a hat-trick," he said.

"That shows you how quickly it can change.

"We've got a squad that is full of unbelievable young talent and when you're not playing, it's amazing to sit and watch these guys play with no fear," added Naismith, who has tasted just four minutes of action in the last six weeks.

"But on the other side of it I'm frustrated that I can't get into the team. Other times I've been out of the team it's been because of injuries - but this time I'm fit every week, so it's hard to deal with.

"However, as long as this good run goes [on] I'm just going to have to get used to being on the bench."

Everton are away to Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday.