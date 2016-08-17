Frustrated Zidane: James won't be leaving Madrid

Fed up with answering questions about James Rodriguez's future at Real Madrid, coach Zinedine Zidane reiterated that the Colombian midfielder will not leave the European champions.

After playing second-fiddle under Zidane last season, James has been linked with a move away from Madrid as Premier League clubs reportedly circle.

James, though, did start and scored in Madrid's 5-3 win over Reims in the Santiago Bernabeu trophy match on Tuesday.

Speaking afterwards, Zidane told reporters: "James is here, I am happy with how he played and he will be staying here.

"I will always respond in the same way to that, I'm tired of having to give a response. My stance is not going to change."

It has been a relatively quiet transfer window for Madrid, having only exercised their buy-back clause to sign Alvaro Morata from Juventus, while letting go of Jese Rodriguez and Denis Cheryshev.

Madrid also opted out of the race for Paul Pogba, who returned to Manchester United in a world record deal.

Asked about Madrid's plans in the transfer market, Zidane - content with his squad - added: "We are going to wait for the 31st. I don't think we will be bringing players in.

"The squad is complete, but anything can happen. I am happy with the squad, with the players we have and that is that."

Madrid kick-off their LaLiga season at Real Sociedad on Sunday.