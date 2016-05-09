Fuchs: Why would anyone leave Leicester?

Leicester City defender Christian Fuchs cannot understand speculation linking his team-mates with moves away from the club after their extraordinary Premier League triumph this season.

The success of Leicester has seen a number of players – particularly PFA player of the year Riyad Mahrez and midfielder N’Golo Kante – linked with moves to other clubs.

However, Fuchs says any of them would be crazy to leave, particularly with Champions League football next season now on offer.

"We're playing Champions League football next season. Leicester City are playing Champions League football, isn’t that a good enough reason to stay at this club?" he said.

"I think all the lads know what this team is all about. So why not stay? I believe that."

Fuchs said he did not mind if the club decided to bring in new players, but insists whoever came in would have to fight for their spot in the first team.

"Bringing in other players is not in my hands but it's going to be a tough challenge and I think everybody should simply look forward to it," the Austria international said.

"It's going to be amazing to play in it – I played in it for three years [with Schalke] and I'm happy to be back."