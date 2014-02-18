Fulham finally confirm Meulensteen exit

The future of the trio had been subject to much speculation since the appointment of Felix Magath as the Premier League strugglers' new first-team manager last Friday.

Meulensteen was head coach at Craven Cottage prior to Magath's arrival, with Curbishley and Wilkins acting as technical director and assistant head coach respectively during the Dutchman's tenure.

And Fulham announced on Tuesday that all three, as well as coaches Jonathan Hill and Mick Priest, have now left the club.

Tomas Oral has been appointed as first-team coach, while Werner Leuthard is the club's new conditioning coach.

Fulham chairman Shahid Khan said in a statement released on the club's official website: "I'm very grateful to Rene, Alan and Ray, as well as Mick and Jonathan, for their commitment to Fulham.

"Their efforts were admirable and appreciated, and I wish them the best.

"Felix has come to Fulham with purpose and exceptional confidence, and I know he's extremely pleased to have Tomas Oral and Werner Leuthard join him for the mission ahead.

"From today forward, the focus is singularly on winning matches and remaining in the Barclays Premier League. The work has begun."

Fulham sit bottom of the Premier League, four points adrift of safety, ahead of their trip to West Brom on Saturday.