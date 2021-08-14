Fulham performance merited big win over Huddersfield, says Marco Silva

Marco Silva felt his Fulham side got exactly what they deserved as they thumped Huddersfield 5-1 in the Sky Bet Championship.

Aleksandar Mitrovic opened the scoring in the ninth minute at the John Smith’s Stadium after defensive errors from Ryan Schofield and Sorba Thomas.

Josh Onomah and Fabio Carvalho then scored two more in the last nine minutes of the first half after further defensive blunders.

Matty Pearson had pulled a goal back for Huddersfield seconds before Carvalho scored.

But substitute Ivan Cavaleiro chipped Schofield to make it 4-1 with 12 minutes to go, before another cool finish deep into stoppage time rounded off the scoring.

The visitors played the last 18 minutes a man down after Harry Wilson was sent off for kicking out at Levi Colwill following a late tackle.

“We were the better team and deserved the three points,” said Silva.

“We didn’t get what we deserved last week, but we did this week. We were the best team on the pitch. We had the chances today and got five goals.

“The first goal was a lucky one but we had clear chances after that to score more and more.

“It was a fair result at the end and the players performed well.

“We prepared well for the game and controlled the game well. There are plenty of positives.

“They like to press high but we beat the pressure well and the players enjoyed it. We handled it well after the red card. The goal after the red card was a perfect response.”

Silva added: “I didn’t see the red card but we have to keep our emotional balance, especially for the stronger creative players we have.

“They are suffering tackles every time and should be more protected, you have to protect these type of players.

“In the meantime you still have to keep your emotional balance.

“The performance was good and it is always pleasing to win so emphatically.

“They put us under some pressure in the opening few minutes but we looked comfortable after that.”

Huddersfield head coach Carlos Corberan felt his side lacked confidence and a competitive edge.

“We didn’t compete in too many moments, and when you are not competitive you can suffer this type of defeat,” he said.

“The team looked nervous and didn’t show the confidence we have seen. It is really disappointing. We were competitive from the start but we did not keep the level that we needed.

“We lost our concentration against a very good opponent. Many things went wrong today.

“The team was not solid enough after their goal and we started to break down. We did not win some of the challenges that we needed.

“It is clear that we scored one goal and we were in the game with a chance to do something.

“As soon as we scored we did not react at the back and got in the wrong position for their counter-attack.

“We were taking the risks at the end and that gives us less margin for error. We did not test their goalkeeper enough from open play.

“We had some moments in the first half and some in the second half but we were not competitive enough.

“We understand the frustration of the fans. We need to analyse the problems of today and be self-critical to find an answer.”