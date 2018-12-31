Fulham vow to take 'strongest action' following online Kamara abuse

Fulham have vowed to take "the strongest possible action" after Aboubakar Kamara was subjected to apparent racist abuse on social media.

Kamara missed a penalty in the Cottagers' eventual 1-0 victory over fellow Premier League strugglers Huddersfield Town, with boss Claudio Ranieri later critical of the forward as he failed to let designated taker Aleksandar Mitrovic have the spot-kick.

Mitrovic went on to score a crucial winner at Craven Cottage but Kamara received abusive posts that Fulham are now investigating.

A statement from a club spokesperson read: "We are aware that numerous damaging and hurtful comments have been posted on Aboubakar Kamara's social media account, and as a club that prides itself on our respect and civility, we condemn anyone who may be associated with this repulsive activity.

"This is not representative in the least of genuine Fulham supporters, many of whom have posted messages of support and encouragement to the player.

"The club will provide all necessary support to Aboubakar and will take the strongest possible action against those identified and responsible for these posts."

Speaking after the game, Ranieri had accused Kamara of a lack of respect for not allowing Mitrovic to take the penalty.

"He did not respect me, the club, team-mates and crowd. I spoke with him, it is not right," he told BBC Sport.

"I said to Aboubakar Kamara to leave the ball to Aleksandar Mitrovic, he is the man who shoots the penalties. It is unbelievable what he did.

"I wanted to kill him. That is normal when one man takes a ball, only because he scored the last penalty [against Manchester United]. It should be Mitrovic, that is it."

Fulham's win left them just one point away from safety in 19th.