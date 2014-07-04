Full-back Jallet weighing up his PSG future

As the Ligue 1 champions returned for pre-season training this week - minus some notable absentees who are on FIFA World Cup duty - Jallet revealed a lack of clarity over his situation at the Parc des Princes.

Asked if he would begin the new campaign at PSG, Jallet replied in quotes reported by L'Equipe: "I do not know yet. For now, I'm here. I try to prepare myself as best as possible. Some factors could change things, but for now I'm Parisien."

The 30-year-old, who joined PSG in 2009, has spoken "very briefly, vaguely" to the club's hierarchy but insists that certain assurances must be made if he is to remain in the capital.

"Game time will be the first of conditions," he explained. "Every footballer wants to play. After, the words are not enough; you must prove on the field that you want to earn a place.

"However, no coach can guarantee a certain amount of game time. I do not focus on it. I try to prepare myself as best as possible for a complete season."

Jallet made 13 appearances as Laurent Blanc's men won the title by nine points from Monaco last season.