Gabigol determined to fight for Inter place

Gabriel Barbosa's future remains at Inter despite speculation he could leave San Siro for Las Palmas, according to the striker's father.

Much was expected of the Brazil international when he swapped Santos for Inter in August but he struggled to make an impact for the Nerazzurri.

The 20-year-old failed to start a single Serie A game in 2016-17 and only managed one league goal in his nine substitute appearances.

He has regularly been linked with a move away from the club - Liverpool are one side said to be interested - while he incurred the wrath of Inter's fans when he left the dugout in last month's clash with Lazio after being overlooked by caretaker coach Stefano Vecchi.

After a less-than-impressive first campaign, a switch to Las Palmas had been mooted by Spanish media, but Gabigol's father insists his son will remain at San Siro in 2017-18.

"Las Palmas? With all due respect to the Spanish club, we've never had any contact with them or loan requests from them," Valdemir Barbosa told Premium Sport.

"Therefore these are just transfer market inventions.

"At the moment Gabriel is in Brazil on holiday to enjoy leisure time with his friends and family and recharge ahead of the coming season.

"He knows his potential, he's always faced up to challenges and this time will be no different. My son intends to stay at Inter and make the fans happy. Forza Inter sempre!"