Gabigol determined to prove Inter right - agent
Brazil international Gabriel Barbosa is happy at Inter and eager to show why they invested in his transfer, his agent has said.
Gabriel Barbosa is happy with life at Inter and is determined to prove that their investment was not a mistake, according to his agent.
The Brazil international joined Inter from Santos for a reported €29.5million in August amid much fanfare but has failed to convince Frank de Boer or Stefano Pioli that he is ready for a consistent spot in the side.
The 20-year-old has been linked with a move away in January, although he stressed last week that he now feels more settled at San Siro.
And the striker's agent, Wagner Ribeiro, has suggested that a departure on loan or in a permanent deal next month is now unlikely.
"Gabriel has a contract with Inter until 2021," he told FCInter1908.
"He's only 20, he gets on really well with his team-mates and he has great potential.
"He wants to play; he loves to play. The intention is to show that Inter have done a great deal by signing him."
Inter resume Serie A action with a trip to Udinese on January 8.
