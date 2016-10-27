Gabigol's time will come - De Boer

Inter coach Frank de Boer has told Gabriel "Gabigol" Barbosa to remain patient and has stressed the Brazilian forward's time will come.

The 20-year-old joined Inter from Santos during the close-season, snubbing a move to Juventus in favour of the San Siro side, but has been struggling to secure regular first-team action.

Gabigol has made just one competitive appearance for Inter since his transfer, featuring for 16 minutes in the 1-1 draw with Bologna on September 25.

The forward once more remained on the bench for Wednesday's 2-1 win over Torino, but De Boer is adamant he will give the Brazilian the chance to prove his worth when the time is right.

"Gabigol's chance will come," De Boer told reporters.

"Everything in due course. We are going through a tough run, but his time will come."

Wednesday's win courtesy of a Mauro Icardi double saw Inter end a four-game winless streak in Serie A and climb to 10th with 14 points from 10 games.