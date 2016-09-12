Gabriel and Icardi can play together - De Boer

Inter coach Frank de Boer is confident new signing Gabriel Barbosa will prove the perfect foil for captain Mauro Icardi.

Brazil forward Gabriel was signed from Santos in the final days of the transfer window, but was granted extra leave after international duty as Icardi's brace helped Inter to their first Serie A win of the season in a 2-1 victory at Pescara.

But De Boer insists that Gabriel will be able to work in tandem with the Argentina international on his return.

"They can play together because players fit to play with each other," he told Sky Italia. "Gabigol can play three positions and we need everyone."

And the Dutchman attributed the late win against Pescara - where Inter had trailed 1-0 - to his decision to bring on another forward to support Icardi.

"It can happen that we play with two strikers, Rodrigo [Palacio] can play behind Mauro," he said.

"When Pescara were ahead, we included three strikers and they went backwards to defend the 1-0. We were granted more space, Icardi became more involved and found the right positions.

"Obviously, with a player near him, he can find more space."