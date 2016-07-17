Gabriel Barbosa hints at imminent Santos exit

Rising Brazil star Gabriel Barbosa says a decision on his future will be announced "soon", amid intense speculation over a move to Europe.

The 19-year-old has been linked with Barcelona, Arsenal and Chelsea in recent weeks, with reports in Spain suggesting the LaLiga champions have moved to tie up a deal after technical director Robert Fernandez flew out to watch him play.

The Santos forward, speaking after he scored in the 3-1 win over Ponte Preta on Saturday, has now suggested that news of his next move is imminent.

"I played as if it was my last game here," he said. "Soon you will know something."

The forward later posted a picture on Instagram, with the caption: "My heart is Alvinegro and it will always beat for you. Santos are my life. I will love you until death."

Gabriel, also known as Gabigol in his homeland, has been compared to compatriot Neymar due to his sparkling form in the Brasileirao since his debut in 2013. Neymar left Santos for Barca later that year.