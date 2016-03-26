Gabriel called up to replace suspended Neymar
Neymar and David Luiz are suspended for Brazil's World Cup qualifier against Paraguay, leading Dunga to call up Gabriel Barbosa and Felipe.
Brazil have called up Santos forward Gabriel Barbosa to replace suspended captain Neymar in their squad to face Paraguay.
Neymar was booked during Friday's 2-2 World Cup qualifying draw against Uruguay and will miss Brazil's next game of the CONMEBOL section in Asuncion on Tuesday.
Gabriel has represented Brazil and Under-17, Under-20 and Under-23 level and the 19-year-old has been viewed by some as Neymar's potential heir at Santos – the club the Barcelona superstar left when he moved to Spain in 2013.
Corinthians defender Felipe has also been called up by Dunga, as a yellow card for David Luiz against Uruguay means the Paris Saint-Germain centre-back is also ruled out.
Brazil are third in the CONMEBOL standings, with eight points from five matches, placing them above Paraguay and Argentina on goal difference.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.