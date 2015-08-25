Gabriel, Chambers applauded for Liverpool performance

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin applauded Gabriel and Calum Chambers after they were "thrown into" central defence against Liverpool.

Gabriel, 24, and Chambers, 20, made their first appearances for the season in Monday's 0-0 draw against Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium, pairing up in central defence for the first time.

Regular centre-backs Per Mertesacker and Laurent Koscielny were unavailable due to illness and a back injury respectively.

"I think they had a good game, the fact that we are going home with a clean sheet says a lot," Bellerin told Arsenal's website.

"It is difficult to be thrown into a game like this when you haven't had a lot of game time."

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech came to the rescue of his team with a couple of stunning saves in the first half, but the former Chelsea man was still impressed by the duo directly ahead of him.

"You need to believe that the players you have in the team they are for a reason and today Gabriel and Calum, they jumped in, they obviously did their best to help us win the game," he said.

"Today shows you need to have a squad full of players capable of playing anytime and today it proved that we are lucky to have four ready defenders."

