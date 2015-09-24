Gabriel decision 'repairs 5 per cent of the damage', says Wenger

Arsene Wenger is only taking small consolation following the reversal of defender Gabriel's red card during Arsenal's defeat to Chelsea.

The Gunners responded well to their 2-0 loss at Stamford Bridge by beating north London rivals Tottenham 2-1 in the League Cup on Wednesday, a day after the Gabriel's appeal against his sending off after kicking out at Diego Costa was upheld by the Football Association.

Wenger, though, insisted he was still angry about the goings on last weekend and is aware Gabriel could still receive a ban for a separate charge of improper conduct for his reaction to the red card he received from referee Mike Dean.

"It just shows that they decided after the game what should have happened during the game," the Frenchman said after the win over Spurs.

"They repair five per cent of the damage which has been done to us - instead of us playing 11 against 10, we played 10 against 11.

"I have watched the game again. There are some things that were really surprising in this game, some incidents were really handled very lightly and not seriously. It is better I don't talk too much because I am still angry about it.

"One or two situations in the game are very difficult to understand when you watch it again but I am in a job where I sometimes have to swallow things that are not right and maybe our opponents do sometimes as well.

"I said to you after the game that Gabriel should not have responded at all and I maintain that and I told him that, but when I saw it again, he did not do a lot, honestly."

On the second charge still facing his player, Wenger added: "You want them just to have hopefully a fair judgement.

"The FA will judge that situation and it is right. They cannot consider the whole context of the game. You want them to judge, they will decide and we will accept the decision, that is no problem."