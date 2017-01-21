Gabriel Jesus delighted to make Premier League bow

Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus hailed "a dream come true" after making his Manchester City debut, but admitted he must adapt quickly to the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola introduced Jesus from the bench after 82 minutes of City's 2-2 draw with Tottenham, and he almost made an immediate impact as he saw a debut goal disallowed for offside.

It was almost a grandstand introduction to English football after City had thrown away a two-goal lead gifted to them by a pair of Hugo Lloris errors and Jesus highlighted the pace of the game as an area for him to work on.

"I'm happy for this opportunity to debut at City's home," Jesus told ESPN Brasil. "I'm not very glad about the draw. We had the match in our hands.

"I'm getting used to English football. Everything can happen from what we saw today. The speed is different from Brazilian football. I must adapt as quick as I can to do well.

"It was very important for me to come on tonight, to have this confidence from my team-mates and my coach. Unfortunately, I was offside [for the disallowed goal]. I started celebrating while the whole stadium was in silence.

"But it's a dream come true to play in the Premier League."

City had led Spurs 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium, with goals from Leroy Sane and Kevin de Bruyne, but they were pegged back by Dele Alli and Son Heung-min as Guardiola's men remain fifth.