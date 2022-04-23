Gabriel Jesus responds to Arsenal links with four goals for Manchester City

Gabriel Jesus has responded to talk of a possible summer transfer to Arsenal by firing four goals in his best-ever game for Manchester City.

The 25-year-old forward is not usually prolific and is thought to be surplus to requirements for manager Pep Guardiola as City seek to bring in a top-class centre-forward in the summer.

City are keen on Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and a move for the young Norwegian is likely to see Jesus sold on, with the Gunners strongly linked in the last few days.

But Jesus showed he is not done yet as a City player as he netted four times in 53 minutes against relegation-threatened Watford and also provided an assist for Rodri in the Premier League leaders' 5-1 win at the Etihad Stadium.

Jesus was left unmarked to poke home the first from close range following a ball from Oleksandr Zinchenko after just four minutes.

The Brazilian then made it two when he headed in unmarked from a Kevin De Bruyne cross halfway through the first half, before winning the ball back to set up Rodri for City's third after 34 minutes.

He went on to complete his hat-trick from the penalty spot early in the second half (after winning the spot kick himself), adding another just four minutes later with a lovely finish inside the post to round off an oustanding performance.

Jesus becomes the first Brazilian to score four goals in a Premier League game and he earned praise from Guardiola after the match.

"If there's one person who deserves the best of his life, for him, his family and friends, it's Gabriel," Guardiola said.

And he added: "When he has days like today, I am the happiest man in the world."