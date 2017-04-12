Gagliardini angry with Inter results

Roberto Gagliardini has voiced his frustration with Inter's recent slump and has urged his team-mates to turn things around in the upcoming derby against AC Milan.

A positive string of results allowed the Nerazzurri to dream of Champions League qualification after a poor start to the season, but their top-three hopes are all but over following a run of just one point from their last three games.

Sunday's 2-1 defeat at the hands of Crotone saw them drop to seventh in Serie A and Gagliardini is desperate for a return to winning ways on Saturday.

"We had a couple of bad games in which we came off second-best too many times," Gagliardini told Mediaset Premium.

"We are angry because we could have had more points than we do and we could be fighting for third or fourth place.

"Now we have a chance to bounce back from our recent defeats in a huge game. We all know we need to find that extra gear and the derby is an opportunity to do that. It is a crucial match against a direct rival.

"We know that we need to be aiming to win every game."