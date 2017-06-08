Gagliardini replaces injured Marchisio in Italy squad
Claudio Marchisio's groin injury has led to Giampiero Ventura calling up Inter midfielder Roberto Gagliardini.
Inter midfielder Roberto Gagliardini has been added to Italy's squad to face Liechtenstein in a World Cup qualifier on Sunday.
Gagliardini, who was on international duty at an Under-21 training camp in Rome. is called up as a replacement for Claudio Marchisio, who was withdrawn after 19 minutes of Wednesday's friendly win over Uruguay.
Juventus confirmed on Thursday that Marchisio has undergone tests that uncovered a mild groin strain in his right leg, leading to his departure from the national squad.
Giampiero Ventura is already without the services of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti through injury, with Italy are level on points with Spain at the top of Group G after five matches.
| Relive yesterday's friendly win over the Celeste in Nice with these highlights! June 8, 2017
