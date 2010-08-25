Gago out for a month with knee injury
By app
MADRID - Real Madrid midfielder Fernando Gago has twisted ligaments in his left knee and will be out of action for four to five weeks, the Spanish club said on their website on Wednesday.
Gago will miss the start of Real's La Liga campaign which kicks off with a trip to Real Mallorca on Sunday.
The Argentine international picked up the injury and had to be substituted during Real's 2-0 friendly win at home to Uruguay's Penarol on Tuesday.
His compatriot Angel Di Maria, one of six players brought to the Bernabeu over the off-season, scored a superb opener for Jose Mourinho's side, and Dutch midfielder Rafael van der Vaart added the second from the penalty spot at the end.
