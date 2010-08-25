Gago out for a month with knee injury

Gago will miss the start of Real's La Liga campaign which kicks off with a trip to Real Mallorca on Sunday.

The Argentine international picked up the injury and had to be substituted during Real's 2-0 friendly win at home to Uruguay's Penarol on Tuesday.

His compatriot Angel Di Maria, one of six players brought to the Bernabeu over the off-season, scored a superb opener for Jose Mourinho's side, and Dutch midfielder Rafael van der Vaart added the second from the penalty spot at the end.

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums