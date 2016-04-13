Galatasaray 0 Fenerbahce 0: Istanbul rivals share stalemate in re-arranged derby

Fenerbahce lost ground on Turkish Super Lig leaders Besiktas after being held to a 0-0 draw in the rearranged derby against Galatasaray.

The game, originally scheduled for March 20, was postponed in the wake of a terror attack on Istanbul the previous day, when a suicide bomber killed four people and injured a further 36 on Istiklal Street – the city's main shopping area.

Hosts Galatasaray are struggling down in sixth and were unable to significantly improve their lot as Fener enjoyed the majority of the chances at the Turk Telekom Arena.

Gala goalkeeper Fernando Muslera denied Robin van Persie and Nani in one-one situations, while the Netherlands striker teed up Volkan Sen for his team-mate to miss badly from close range.

Fenerbahce once again pegged their rivals back after the interval, but, when Fernandao failed to capitalise on a pass from fellow substitute Diego in stoppage time, it meant the spoils were shared.

Besiktas are on 66 points, five clear of Fenerbahce in second with six games of the season remaining.