Galatasaray dismiss Ibrahimovic links

Galatasaray have rejected claims they are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic before the transfer deadline.

The future of PSG's superstar forward has come under increased scrutiny during the close season after he announced his next move will be a "very big surprise."

A switch to Major League Soccer and a return to Milan have both been suggested, while the link with Galatasary appeared following reported comments from Ibrahimovic's agent Mino Raiola, which were subsequently denied by the Italian.

And the Super Lig champions have moved to end any talk of signing Ibrahimovic, insisting the 33-year-old has never been a target.

"We've indicated several times that Paris Saint-Germain striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not on Galatasaray's transfer agenda," a statement read.

"However some media outlets deliberately continue to publish news and comments on this subject.

"We ask Galatasaray supporters not to rely on these speculative unsourced news.

"All the official news about our work [during the] transfer period are going to be announced on our official media channels."