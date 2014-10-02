Galatasaray, Dortmund, Basel face UEFA action

Play had to be stopped momentarily during Galatasaray's 4-1 UEFA Champions League defeat at Arsenal on Wednesday, when fans hurled flares onto the Emirates Stadium turf.

Wesley Sneijder - captain in place of the unwell Selcuk Inan - made his way over to the Turkish fans in a bid to halt the unrest, with action resuming soon after.

Proceedings have also been opened against Dortmund for similar offences during their 3-0 win at Anderlecht, with UEFA citing the "setting-off and throwing of fireworks".

Basel - 1-0 winners over Liverpool - are facing punishment after missiles were thrown onto the pitch.

All three cases will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on October 16.