Galatasaray, Dortmund, Basel face UEFA action
Galatasaray and Borussia Dortmund are among the clubs facing UEFA sanctions over the behaviour of their fans this week.
Play had to be stopped momentarily during Galatasaray's 4-1 UEFA Champions League defeat at Arsenal on Wednesday, when fans hurled flares onto the Emirates Stadium turf.
Wesley Sneijder - captain in place of the unwell Selcuk Inan - made his way over to the Turkish fans in a bid to halt the unrest, with action resuming soon after.
Proceedings have also been opened against Dortmund for similar offences during their 3-0 win at Anderlecht, with UEFA citing the "setting-off and throwing of fireworks".
Basel - 1-0 winners over Liverpool - are facing punishment after missiles were thrown onto the pitch.
All three cases will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on October 16.
