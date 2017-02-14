Galatasaray sack Riekerink with Tudor set to take charge

Galatasaray have confirmed the departure of head coach Jan Olde Riekerink, with Igor Tudor expected to be named his successor.

Riekerink secured a Turkish Cup final victory over Fenerbahce in May last year but the 53-year-old has struggled to find consistent results in the Super Lig, with Galatasaray five points adrift of leaders Besiktas after 20 matches.

Club chairman Dursun Ozbek announced on Tuesday that Rierkerink has been informed of his dismissal and confirmed that a replacement coach will be appointed imminently.

"After our board meeting, we decided to part ways with Riekerink and we've informed him about this decision," Ozbek told the media. "We want to assign our new coach as soon as possible."

Former Juventus and Croatia defender Tudor is the firm favourite to take charge, having impressed at the helm of Karabukspor this season.

Tudor's side have taken 27 points from their opening 20 matches, leaving them comfortably mid-table, and they beat champions Besiktas 2-1 last Friday.

Karabukspor president Ferudun Tankut stated that Tudor's move to Galatasaray would be "a black spot on Turkish football history" and some of the club's fans reportedly staged a protest at the first-team training session on Tuesday.