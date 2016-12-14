Galaxy appoint Onalfo, sign Jones

LA Galaxy have turned to Curt Onalfo as their new head coach, replacing former boss Bruce Arena.

Onalfo, 47, has been promoted from the MLS team's reserve side to fill the void left by Arena, who was named United States head coach last month.

Former USA assistant Onalfo takes the reigns at StubHub Center, having led LA Galaxy II to three consecutive play-off appearances and the 2015 United Soccer League (USL) Western Conference Championship in three seasons.

Onalfo played for the Galaxy in their inaugural 1996 season before venturing into coaching with Sporting Kansas City (2007-2009) and DC United (2010).

"I am extremely excited and honoured to become head coach of the LA Galaxy," said Onalfo on Tuesday.

"From my time as a player and a coach here, I know that this is the preeminent soccer club in the United States and I look forward to leading this team going forward.

"We have put together a fully-realized developmental system for our players and we will continue to be aggressive in signing world-class talent in order to build the most complete roster to compete for MLS Cup titles each season.

"I am thankful to Mr. Anschutz, Dan Beckerman, Chris Klein and Peter Vagenas for this opportunity. We will begin the process of preparing for the 2017 MLS season immediately."

The Galaxy were busy on Tuesday, also acquiring the rights to veteran USA midfielder Jermaine Jones, 35, from Colorado Rapids.

In exchange, the Galaxy have given up their 2017 first-round MLS SuperDraft pick for the 67-time international.