Galaxy head coach Arena to meet with Gerrard

Liverpool captain Gerrard signed a pre-contract agreement with the Galaxy last month, and will move to Los Angeles upon the expiry of his deal with the Premier League club at the end of the season.

The Galaxy are currently in Europe as they ramp up their preparations for the new MLS campaign with friendlies against Swedish side Hammarby and Shamrock Rovers of Ireland this week.

And head coach Arena has confirmed that he will take the opportunity to sit down with Gerrard when he visits Liverpool to watch their UEFA Europa League clash with Besiktas on Thursday.

"Yes, I will meet with him," Arena told the Galaxy's official website.

"We'll just have an opportunity to talk about our club and expectations - those types of things."