Galaxy sent Pirates Caf hopes

Orlando Pirates' Caf Champions League hopes took a major dent after suffering a 1-0 defeat to TS Galaxy on Sunday afternoon.

Josef Zinnbauer recalled Vincent Pule, Wayde Jooste and Kabelo Dlamini, while Ben Motshwari was suspended for the match.

Galaxy got off to the perfect start and took the lead three minutes into the clash when Masilakhe Pohlongo headed the ball home from close range.

The home side nearly doubled their lead in the 21st minute but their chance failed to trouble Mpontshane between the sticks for Pirates.

Pirates had a chance of their own six minutes later but Gabadinho Mhango’s powerful effort crashed into the side netting from close range.

The Buccaneers were then reduced to 10-men when Abel Mabaso was shown his marching orders after picking up his second yellow card in the game.

Zinnbauer opted to make a change in the 38th minute when Nkanyiso Zungu was replaced by Siphesihle Ndlovu.

Galaxy were also reduced to 10-men a minute before the break when Given Msimango collected a second yellow card for a handball as the game went into the half time break.

Zinnbauer brought on fresh legs early in the second half as Kebelo Dlamini was taken off and replaced by Deon Hotto.

The Buccaneers nearly levelled matters in the 50th minute when Hotto setup Mhango but the striker was denied by Heugh in a one-on-one situation.

Heugh came to his sides rescue six minutes later when he made an acrobatic save to deny Jooste’s powerful strike after he cut inside.

Thembinkosi Lorch should’ve levelled matters in the 70th minute when he rushed into the box but he couldn’t find the target.

The Buccaneers nearly found an equaliser late in stoppage but Thabang Monare missed the target with his effort from distance as Galaxy walked away with all three points.