Gallas: I'll be ready for World Cup

The Arsenal centre half picked up the injury in the Champions League quarter-final first leg game against Barcelona in March and coach Arsene Wenger said at the time that Gallas's season with the club was over.

"I will be ready for France," Gallas told French daily Le Parisien.

"Had it not been possible (to recover on time), I would have pulled out. Right now, I feel good and ready for France."

France were drawn with hosts South Africa, Mexico and Uruguay in Group A for the June 11-July 11 World Cup.

France coach Raymond Domenech is set to unveil his 23-man squad for the World Cup next week.

