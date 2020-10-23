Gallery: Pitso's Al Ahly book Caf Champions League final spot

Enjoy an image gallery of Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly booking their spot in the Caf Champions League final after cruising to a commanding 5-1 aggregate victory over Wydad Casablanca at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday evening.

Goals from Marwan Mohsem, Hussein El Shahat and Yasser Ibrahim cancelled out Zouheir El Moutaraji's late goal for Wydad in what proved to be a consolation goal for the Moroccan side.

The Red Devils have now become the first team to enter the 2019-20 finals as they have now won their last 17 home Caf Champions League games, the longest streak in the competition's history.

Here is a gallery of the action: