Galliani: Montella gives Milan a fresh start

The appointment of Vincenzo Montella is a clean slate for AC Milan, according to joint-chief executive officer Adriano Galliani.

Montella was announced as Cristian Brocchi's replacement on Tuesday, making him the club's fourth permanent coach since Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri was sacked in 2014.

The former Fiorentina coach will be tasked with rebuilding the Italian giants to their former glories, following last season's seventh-place finish in the Serie A - meaning another campaign without European football - and a runners-up finish in the Coppa Italia.

"We start again with Montella," Galliani told MilanNews.

"There's a lot of satisfaction, we believe we've made a good choice. Let's hope it goes well."

Montella enjoyed a win rate of over 50 per cent during his three-year stint at Fiorentina, taking the club to fourth place in the league three years in a row.

His most recent job came at Sampdoria, where he took over in November last year, before leaving to take on the job at San Siro.