Gameiro not keen on Newcastle move

The Tyneside club were reportedly leading the chase to sign the 24-year-old front-man, who has notched 22 goals in Ligue 1 last term, after agreeing to meet his club’s asking price of just over £10 million.

But now Gameiro has hinted he would not consider a move to St James’ Park even if his employers were in favour of the deal, revealing he wants to be playing either in the Champions League or the Europa League next season.

"I want to go to a bigger club than Lorient in France or abroad,” the France international told one of the capital’s biggest newspapers, La Parisien. "I have always said I am a fan of Spain, this is the football I love.

"If I go abroad it is to play in the Champions League. If I stay in France, this would be for the Champions League and maybe also the Europa League."

Paris Saint-Germain are also believed to be interested in signing Gameiro but have so far been unwilling to meet Lorient’s valuation.

The Parisian club finished fourth in Ligue 1 this year to qualify for next season’s Europa League, and Gameiro confirmed he would be open to the possibility of moving to the capital.

"I know Paris, and I have loved the club since I was a child, and have spoken to Mamadou [Sakho, PSG captain] and he is pushing me to come,” he added.

ByLiam Twomey