Garcia anticipating stern Parma test for Roma

The capital club host Roberto Donadoni's side at the Stadio Olimpico ahead of a Coppa Italia semi-final first-leg clash with Napoli in midweek and a local derby against Lazio next weekend.

Parma sit seventh in Serie A after four consecutive league wins and Garcia is anticipating a stern test.

"Parma are a team that know exactly how they want to play," Garcia said. "It will be hard to beat them but that's what we have to do.

"We have to build on the momentum from our victory at Verona (where Roma won 3-1 last weekend). We want three points, we set out to win every match."

A win for Roma would move Garcia's side just three points adrift of leaders Juventus ahead of the defending champions' clash with Inter later on Sunday.

However, the Frenchman is not focused on the title race or Wednesday's last-four cup clash with Rafael Benitez's Napoli.

"First of all we have to win the game," Garcia added. "Only then will we look at how many points we have in the standings.

"We're fired up for (Sunday's) game, that's the most important thing at the moment. We'll think about the cup later."