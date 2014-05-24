Garcia: Atletico Madrid ready for the final

Atletico will face city rivals Real Madrid in the final of Europe's premier club competition on Saturday, with the league and cup double on the line.

Diego Simeone's men tasted La Liga glory for the first time since 1996, finishing three points clear of Barcelona and Real in a remarkable season.

Atletico now have the opportunity to claim more silverware in Lisbon as they prepare for their first European final since finishing runners-up to Bayern Munich in 1974 and Garcia is confident the grand occasion will raise the level of performance within the Atletico squad.

"We are aware of the stage we're at," Garcia said. "Playing a Champions League final is a dream for every player since we all started.

"We know about the importance of the task and that's why we'll play with all our excitement to lift the title.

"This excitement we have is more important than ever, that self-confidence in what we've done it's what took us here.

"So we trust it more than ever. Surely if we do what we've been doing we'll win tomorrow."