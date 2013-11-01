Garcia credits Chievo and hails Borriello

Garcia's team continued their unblemished start to the season with a 1-0 win at home against Chievo and held their record of only conceding one goal to date while scoring 24 against their 10 opponents.

The 49-year-old French tactician also praised Chievo, who pushed the Serie A leaders for the 90 minutes and were only denied by Marco Borriello's 67th-minute strike.

"First of all I want to say Chievo don't deserve to be bottom of the table," Garcia said.

"They played well and remained united as a team, and I said on Friday this could be our most difficult game and I was not wrong.

"At the moment we have few options on the bench in attack, but the important thing at the end of the day is to win.

"We brought the points home and it was important to make it 10 out of 10, as we saw yesterday Juventus and Napoli won while Inter and Fiorentina did not."

Borriello had been expected to depart Roma over the off-season, and Garcia was ecstatic the Italian striker had scored his first goal of the season.

"Borriello has the goal in his blood and I won't forget how difficult it was today to play as a centre-forward, because he depends on the balls that get to him," he said.

However, Garcia stressed the importance of keeping the squad focused and keeping a lid on the celebrations despite their outstanding form.

"This is a fantastic streak for us, but we don’t have time to enjoy it too much and we have one day less than Torino to prepare for Sunday’s match, so every minute is important to recover and prepare," he said.

"The joy we shared with our fans was the most important thing."