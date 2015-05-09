Garcia criticises Roma for 'wasted hour'

Roma coach Rudi Garcia criticised his players for 'wasting an hour' in their 2-1 Serie A defeat at Milan on Saturday.

Marco van Ginkel and Mattia Destro - on loan from Roma - put Milan in front with goals either side of the break, before Francesco Totti pulled one back from the spot.

However, with Roma now under threat of losing second place to Lazio, who host Inter on Sunday, Garcia bemoaned his side's attitude.

"I saw my players complaining to the referee because they wanted an extra 30 seconds of stoppae time," he is quoted as telling Sky Sport Italia. "The truth is we wasted an hour of the match.

"We started well for the first 10 to 15 minutes and hit the post, but after that we slipped into too slow a tempo for a game of this importance.

"I have to make the squad react because they perhaps haven't realised that we only have three games left and need to get the results.

"How will I make them understand? That’s for me and the squad to know."

Garcia insisted he would hold no grudge against Destro, though.

"I am pleased for Mattia," he added. "Unfortunately we conceded by losing the ball in midfield where we really shouldn't have. We knew Milan were strong on the counter-attack and that made it easier for them.

"This defeat is completely our fault."