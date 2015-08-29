Garcia demands more ahead of Juve clash

Roma will attack Juventus from the outset on Sunday as they look to take valuable early points from their Serie A title rivals, says Rudi Garcia.

Garcia's men have failed to beat defending champions Juve in their past four league matches, but go into Sunday's clash at the Stadio Olimpico with renewed hope after strengthening their squad.

Edin Dzeko, Mohamed Salah and Lucas Digne – who is unlikely to start – are just three of Garcia's acquisitions ahead of the transfer deadline and the head coach expects to see a hungrier Roma take the game to Juventus.

"I want to see more intensity to our play than at Verona, similar to what we saw at the end of that game," he said. "We have to play as if we're chasing the game from the start tomorrow and play aggressively from the off to win.

"It is a massive game – the sort we all like to be involved in. It's strange to be playing it in just the second week. We must play to win and make home advantage count for us.

"We'll start off with one system and have a few ideas if we want to change mid-game.

"We must maintain our balance and be smart about when to spread play and when to get it forward quickly."