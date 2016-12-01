Garcia extends Manchester City deal

Manchester City midfielder Manu Garcia has signed a new contract tying tie him to the club until 2020.

Garcia played four times for City last season – scoring once – and had a previous deal that was due to expire in 2018, with the new deal adding another two years.

The 18-year-old is on loan from City at Alaves in LaLiga for 2016-17, but is yet to make a first-team appearance in Spain.

"Everyone at Manchester City is delighted to see Manu extend his time with the club," read City's statement announcing the deal on Thursday.

Garcia wrote on Twitter: "Really proud and happy to have signed a new deal with one of the biggest clubs in the world. Seguimos!"

The attacking midfielder joined City from Sporting Gijon's youth system.