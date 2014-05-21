Garcia keen to carry on at Roma next season

The Frenchman, who joined Roma in June last year, enjoyed a very successful first campaign in charge, leading the capital club to a second-placed finish in the Italian top flight.

Garcia's contract at the Stadio Olimpico expires at the end of next season, with Roma thought to be keen to tie the former Lille boss down to a long-term deal.

The 50-year-old is in no immediate rush to discuss his future with the club, but insisted that he is not looking for a move elsewhere.

"I will talk about a renewal next season. The team will be in USA for a week on a promotional tour. Then, there will be all the time to discuss it," Garcia told L'Equipe.

"But there is no rush, I am under contract. I believe in the club's project and I am happy here.

"It's nice to see my name linked to big clubs, it's recognition for my work. Roma are one of the most difficult teams to coach in Italy. But the rumours about my future don't change anything. I want to stay."

Roma are set to return to the UEFA Champions League and Garcia knows his squad will need to be strengthened if they are to compete.

"Yes we need to do that (add to the squad), we are playing in the Champions League," Garcia added. "Because of some injuries we lost some players during the course of the season.

"If we start the season in the Champions League but without the team being stronger, we will be running against a brick wall. We need to keep our best players and strengthen the squad.

"The target is to not have to climb the mountain badly prepared. We don't have the biggest resources but we will do all we can to attract players.

"That is not one of the conditions for me staying, but we have the resources to continue battling with Juventus and also to do well in the Champions League.

"The target of the owners is to make Roma one of the best clubs in Europe. You don't reach this objective in one day, just as Rome wasn't built in a day. But we are on the right track."