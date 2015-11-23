Garcia not intimidated by brilliant Barcelona

Roma coach Rudi Garcia insists his team must not view Barcelona as "invincible" when they take on the Champions League holders at Camp Nou on Tuesday.

Garcia's men have the benefit of having claimed a 1-1 home draw with Barca in their Group E opener, but Luis Enrique's team have kicked on to find imperious form since then.

Barca were close to their irresistible best in dismantling bitter rivals Real Madrid 4-0 on Saturday and could hand a first start to Lionel Messi since September, with the Argentina superstar fit again following knee ligament damage.

Defeat may take Roma's qualification fate out of their own hands, as they sit second in the standings - one and two points clear of Bayer Leverkusen and BATE respectively.

"Football is a beautiful game and it is not always the best team who wins and I don't believe any team is invincible," said Garcia.

"If we don't believe we are worthy of playing here, we are going to lose. We have to take our chances and work hard.

"We know Barcelona will have the ball most of the time, but we have to make the best of the opportunities we get. We cannot defend throughout the entire game, because we will lose.



"We also have a good team with good players and we believe we can get a result.

"The match against Barcelona is important, but not decisive. We have our destiny in our own hands and we are here to win, even though not many teams succeed here.

"Barcelona are one of the best teams in the world and a victory would change our future."