Garcia optimistic on Honduras hopes

Having lost 3-0 to France in their Group E opener, Honduras face an uphill battle to prolong their stay in Brazil beyond the pool stages.

Luis Suarez's men face a potential make-or-break clash with Ecuador on Friday, with another defeat likely to extinguish hopes of a last-16 berth.

However, defender Garcia is well aware of the importance of the match and is refusing to give up hope on reaching the knockout stages.

"The truth is that we have not lost anything yet," he is quoted as saying by Tiempo.

"The coin is in the air, we are aware that we cannot lose another match.

"We know the anxiety and discomfort of the Honduran people, we are responsible for turning this situation (around).

"We want to ask for their (the fans') support. We must be united."

On the threat of Ecuador, Garcia added: "Ecuador is a great team that has features similar to ours.

"They are quick, strong, like to have the ball. The game will be open."