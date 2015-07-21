Garcia, Pellegrini tight-lipped on potential Dzeko transfer

Both Manuel Pellegrini and Rudi Garcia refused to discuss Edin Dzeko's future, with speculation mounting that the striker is set to join Roma from Manchester City.

Reports in both the English and Italian media have claimed Roma sporting director Walter Sabatini has travelled to Manchester in the past week to finalise a deal for Dzeko.

The Bosnia-Herzegovina international sat just a few metres from the team he is expected to join at the International Champions Cup in Melbourne, but neither Roma coach Garcia nor City manager Pellegrini were keen on questions regarding Dzeko after the match.

Garcia went the closest to engaging with Dzeko questions, although he kept talking in hypotheticals after claiming on Friday that he is focused on quality not quantity in this close-season's transfer window.

"We were very clear, both the club and I, that we want to strengthen this squad with three players in three specific positions," the Frenchman said after watching his side lose 5-4 on penalties following a 2-2 draw at the MCG.

"Now is not the right time to speak about these things but of course I am in touch with Walter Sabatini on a daily basis and we work every day in order to improve this squad and to be ready for the start of the season."

Dzeko has scored 50 goals in 130 Premier League games for City but with Sergio Aguero the number one striker in Pellegrini's squad, plus Wilfried Bony as back-up, the former Wolfsburg forward's days at the Etihad Stadium appear numbered.

Not that Pellegrini would dignify any queries regarding Dzeko's future with a proper answer.

"I will answer the same thing as I said yesterday…I don't talk about rumours about so many teams and players [because] it is impossible to talk about," the Chilean manager said.

After the game, an Italian journalist shadowed Dzeko as he walked through the mixed zone, asking him if he would be joining Roma but all he got was a wry smile from the 29-year-old.