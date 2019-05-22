Garcia quits as Marseille manager ‘for the good of the project’

Rudi Garcia has quit as coach of Marseille after two and a half years in charge of the Ligue 1 club.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of his side’s final game of the season at home to Montpellier on Friday, and sitting alongside president Jacques-Henri Eyraud, Garcia, quoted by France Football, said: “I have decided to leave.”

Garcia, 55, who had signed a contract extension in October through to the end of the 2020-21 season, added: “I proposed this solution to my president, who accepted it.

“If I listen to reason, I must stop this adventure. For the good of the project, it is better that we separate now.”

Just a year ago Garcia led Marseille to the Europa League final, only for his men to be beaten 3-0 by Atletico Madrid.

This season the club bowed out of the competition at the group stage, embarrassingly lost to National 2 side Andrezieux in the Coupe de France, and can finish no higher than fifth in the league this season, therefore missing out on European football next term.

Eyraud said: “I have a lot of respect for Rudi. He will remain forever as the coach who brought OM to the European final.”