Garcia remains positive despite Roma's late collapse

Rudi Garcia remained upbeat despite seeing Roma squander a late two-goal lead in a dramatic 4-4 Champions League draw with Bayer Leverkusen.

The Italians appeared on course to record their first win in Group E when they held a 4-2 advantage over their hosts with six minutes to play at the BayArena.

Leverkusen had gone 2-0 up inside 19 minutes, only for Roma to get back on level terms before the break thanks to two goals from Daniele De Rossi.

Miralem Pjanic and Iago Falque both then found the net in the second half to put the visitors in control, but Kevin Kampl and Admir Mehmedi replied in the dramatic closing stages to grab Leverkusen a point.

"There are at least two positives from this," Garcia told Mediaset Premium.

"We could've given up when going 2-0 down. Instead, we played well and scored four goals. However, with 10 minutes to go, we really should play our way out of defence better. At the end of the day, it's a point away from home and that is positive.

"It's true that four goals away from home are a lot, but the attitude of the team was important.

"We got too deep and maybe needed to be more determined. Their third goal was a beauty for everyone to see and we couldn't do much about that."

The result means Garcia's Roma are propping up the rest of the table, though he refused to blame any individual for their failure to cling on through to the final whistle.

"In the locker room they must understand that it’s everyone's fault," the Frenchman said.

"In attack we scored four goals, but the credit for those goes to everyone. At the same time, we absolutely must improve in defence.

"This dropped victory unfortunately has made us fall further behind in the group."