Garcia: Roma will only sign the best

Roma coach Rudi Garcia will only make new signings that significantly improve his settled squad as he looks to overhaul Juventus in the coming Serie A season.

With Juventus having already lost Carlos Tevez and Andrea Pirlo from their 2014-15 championship-winning team, and with Arturo Vidal expected to leave Turin, Massimiliano Allegri will need to reshuffle his side ahead of the new campaign.

By contrast, Roma's only significant loss this close-season is defender Jose Holebas, who has signed for Watford, while Garcia has arguably only made one big signing, securing Spanish winger Iago Falque from Cagliari on loan.

Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko is widely expected to move to the Italian capital in the coming days.

With a 17-point gap to make up on Juve based on last season, Garcia indicated on Friday that keeping the same group together at Roma could be critical for 2015-16.

"The group is fine, the team is fine," he said at a media conference in Melbourne ahead of Roma's International Champions Cup clash with Real Madrid.

"The group gets along very well both on and off the pitch. This is a group made of people, of players, who know each other very well from the previous years, and they know when it's time to work hard and when it's time to have fun."

Garcia added that he remains in touch with club officials back in Italy while on tour, as reports emerge that sporting director Walter Sabatini has travelled to England to complete Dzeko's transfer.

"We have very clear ideas, we know which positions need new players but we want to be sure about their quality," the Frenchman said.

Roma scored 18 less goals than Juve last season as they finished second in Serie A, with not one player breaking the 10-goal mark in the league.

Captain Francesco Totti, who finished the term as Roma's equal leading marksman in Serie A alongside Adem Ljajic, made it clear Dzeko would make a difference if he decides to join Garcia's squad.

"I'm sure if he should come to AS Roma, he can surely help us. He's a world-class player with a very good eye for goal," Totti said.