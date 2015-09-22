Garcia: Serie A table only counts psychologically at the moment

Rudi Garcia is taking no notice of the Serie A table and is confident Roma can catch early leaders Inter.

Inter have made a perfect start to the 2015-16 season with four wins out of four in the league, while Garcia's Roma are also unbeaten, although they have twice dropped points – including a 2-2 draw with Sassuolo on Sunday.

That result leaves them four points adrift of Inter, but Garcia is not concerned by Inter's ominous form.

"Credit to Inter, [but] in the last two seasons we have five wins after the first five games," said the Frenchman.

"It's too early to say now that the league is over, the season doesn't end after the fourth day. The table only counts psychologically at the moment.

"The more games we win, the closer we'll get to the top of the table, so I'm angry that we didn't win against Sassuolo.

"We've had good games, and others have been less good. We must be calm, and work calmly, we won't be judged on the season so far.

"We started with eight points, we beat Juventus and drew with Barcelona, so it's hardly catastrophic."