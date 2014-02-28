Garcia urges Roma fans to behave for Inter clash

Garcia's side host Inter in Serie A on Saturday, and areas of their ground will be shut due to "territorially discriminatory" chanting towards Napoli supporters in their Coppa Italia semi-final clash earlier this month.

Two parts of the Olimpico were closed for Roma's 3-0 win over Sampdoria on February 16, and while Garcia does not feel the issue directly affects his players at present, the Frenchman has urged the capital club's followers to ensure there is no repeat of the punishment.

"In the short term it is not a problem," he said. "We need to play as we did with them there, thinking only about the game.

"In the long term though it could be harmful - the fans need to learn to adapt to the rules, whether the rules are right or wrong.

"The problem with the rules is that they are left too open to interpretation and it seems that while one incident is punished another one is not.

"Let's hope that this is the last time something like this happens."

Garcia also backed calls for Roma to leave the Olimpico for a stadium solely devoted to football.

"The Americans (Roma's owners) realised straight away that you can't share a stadium with another club (Lazio)," he added.

"At the Olimpico there is rugby, there are concerts and it is not just for football.

"We need our own arena."